KWSB imposes emergency for Muharram processions

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has imposed an emergency for the preparations of Muharram ul Haram processions.

According to a statement issued by the KWSB, Managing Director KWSB Asadullah Khan held a meeting in this regard at his office on Thursday. All the chief engineers and superintendent engineers of the board attended the meeting.

Khan directed the officials to resolve the sewage issues on the route of the processions to be taken out in Muharram, and clean roads around the imambargahs throughout the city immediately. He asked the KWSB officials to remain vigilant round-the-clock during Muharram processions.

The managing director said the KWSB’s machinery, especially suction pumps and jetting vehicles, must remain on standby during the processions. He directed the relevant persons to cover manholes in different areas, while drains should also be covered with slabs throughout the city.

He directed Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Chandio to connect with the Shia leaders and managements of different imambargahs to resolve sewage and other issues at the earliest.