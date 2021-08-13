SHC seeks report on fixing milk price

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Karachi commissioner to submit a compliance report with regard to the fixing of fresh milk price in the city.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition against the sale of milk at increased prices and use of chemicals in milk. Petitioner Abdul Sattar Hakim had submitted that the high court had earlier fixed the milk price at Rs90 per litre as per the government notification but milk sellers in different parts of the city had been selling milk at Rs130 per litre in violation of the court order.

The petitioner had said that complaints had been filed before the Sindh Food Authority and Commissioner Office against the sale of milk at higher rates but no action was taken and instead the Commissioner Office had given a free hand to the milk sellersâ€™ association to sell milk at higher rates.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that the additional commissioner had assured the high court that the milk price would be fixed after consultation with the stakeholders but milk was still being sold at Rs130 per litre in the city.

The SHC directed the Karachi additional commissioner to submit a compliance report with regard to the fixing of milk price within one month, failing which contempt proceedings shall be initiated over non-compliance.