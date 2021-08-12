Two held in Lahore for displaying arms

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Defence-A police on Wednesday arrested two suspects for display of firearms on social media. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ali Hamza and Hammad Saghir. The suspects few days back had uploaded pictures and videos with firearms on social media. They also hurled abuses at police and administration on social media. Police arrested the suspects, recovered the weapons and registered a case against them.