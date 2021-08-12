 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Two held in Lahore for displaying arms

August 12, 2021

LAHORE: Defence-A police on Wednesday arrested two suspects for display of firearms on social media. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ali Hamza and Hammad Saghir. The suspects few days back had uploaded pictures and videos with firearms on social media. They also hurled abuses at police and administration on social media. Police arrested the suspects, recovered the weapons and registered a case against them.

