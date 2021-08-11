Nawaz, Shahbaz for ramping up PDM

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, on Tuesday appeared to be on the same page, agreeing in talks to inject new vigour into the Pakistan Democratic Movement and to ramp up efforts to oust the government.

The talks between the brothers come ahead of a meeting of the Opposition alliance tomorrow in Islamabad. They also come amid speculation by the media and government representatives in recent months over a perceived difference in the two brothers’ approaches, characterised by Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed as Noon League (named after Nawaz Sharif) separating from a supposed Sheen League (named after Shahbaz Sharif).

Sources told Geo News that Shahbaz will convene an intra-party meeting prior to the PDM session.The sources said that Nawaz has instructed Shahbaz to mobilise the PML-N ranks to step up efforts in their anti-government campaign. Meanwhile, former PDM member, PPP has wished the alliance good luck.