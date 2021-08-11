Rahim Yar Khan Hindu temple restored

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Rahim Yar Khan’s Hindu temple, which was vandalised by a mob last week, has been restored by authorities and will be open to worshippers soon, a member of the Hindu community said.

“The Ganesh temple has been restored,” Dharminder Kumar, a journalist and activist who lives in the area told Geo News on Tuesday. “The only thing left to restore are the broken idols, work on which is expected to begin on August 15.”

Besides repairs, a boundary wall has also been constructed outside the temple and plans have been put in place to provide security to worshippers. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and directed the Punjab police chief to arrest the culprits. He also promised to restore the temple. The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against it as well. The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the attack and ordered the immediate arrest of the mob.

Thus far, 70-100 people who vandalised the temple have been arrested, Kumar said. “But we have seen that in most cases [where temples are attacked], 100 people are arrested but only five people are punished. Those [people] who are usually poor.”

Kumar also added that the Hindu community that left their homes in the wake of the attack were still afraid of returning, fearing another attack. Last week, police presented 38 detained people before an anti-terrorism court in Bahawalpur. Following their appearance in court, the suspects were sent to jail for an identity parade.