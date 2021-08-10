 
close
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 10, 2021

Shehbaz condemns Quetta blast

National

 
August 10, 2021

LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Quetta blast. In a statement Monday, he said security issues were becoming serious. “It is time to focus all our energies on the National Action Plan,” he said, adding the NAP was a manifestation of the collective commitment of the nation and was a sufficient recipe for countering the emerging threats to the national security.

Latest News

More From Pakistan