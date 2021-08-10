Three Customs officials martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three Customs officials embraced martyrdom on Monday when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on them on Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Road near Kulachi Morr, sources said.

The official sources said armed men riding two motorcyclists opened fire on a mobile team of Pakistan Customs at Kulachi Morr when the officials were on a routine patrol as part of duties to counter smuggling.

Two officials identified as Farooq Jan, son of Sakhi Jan, hailing from Attock, and Fahad Bashir, son of Basiruddin, belonging to Karak, were martyred on the spot while Waqas Khan sustained injuries in the attack.

The wounded official was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A heavy contingent of the police arrived at the spot after the incident to collect the pieces of evidence. The cops cordoned off the area where the attack had taken place and carried out a search operation. The officials of the Rescue 1122 transported the bodies of the slain officials, stated to be sepoys, to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.