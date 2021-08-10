 
close
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 10, 2021

Nawaz don’t need advice from those appealing for US president’s call: Rana

Peshawar

 
August 10, 2021

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said those who gave two options to Nawaz Sharif have run out of options for themselves. Reacting to Interior Minister Sh Rashid’s statement, he in his statement issued Monday, said Nawaz didn’t need the advice of those who have appealed for a phone call to US President Joe Biden. He said the government will go soon as the nation has accepted the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

Latest News