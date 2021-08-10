Nawaz don’t need advice from those appealing for US president’s call: Rana

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said those who gave two options to Nawaz Sharif have run out of options for themselves. Reacting to Interior Minister Sh Rashid’s statement, he in his statement issued Monday, said Nawaz didn’t need the advice of those who have appealed for a phone call to US President Joe Biden. He said the government will go soon as the nation has accepted the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.