Construction activities banned in Haripur forested areas

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed quarters concerned to immediately impose a ban on all types of construction activities in forested areas of Haripur district.He issued directives while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to devise a strategy to ensure the preservation of Makhnyal Forests.

Acting Chief Secretary Zafar Ali Shah, administrative secretaries concerned, commissioner of Hazara, deputy commissioner and district police officer Haripur, director-general, Galyat Development Authority and other officials attended the meeting.

A handout said the chief minister took notice of illegal construction activities being carried out in Makhnyal forests area in Haripur and purchase as well as the sale of forested land for commercial purposes. He directed the quarters concerned to impose Section 144 to this effect and ensure its strict implementation, further asking them to take strict action under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code against those who violated Section 144.

Mahmood Khan directed the Local Government Department to initiate strict action against the tehsil municipal officer concerned of Haripur for the issuance of illegal no-objection certificates for the construction of commercial buildings in the guzara forests of Makhnyal and refer the case to Anti-Corruption Establishment for investigation. He ordered immediate transfers of the staff concerned for negligence towards their duties.

The forum decided to carry out proper classification/zoning/demarcation of Makhnyal forests

and directed the Galyat Development Authority to complete the classifiction/zoning/demarcation process within three months.