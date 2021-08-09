Unscheduled power load shedding in Kasur

KASUR: People have shown concern over unscheduled power load shedding in the city and its adjoining areas. In this connection, PPP leader Ch Manzoor Ahmed advocate while addressing a press conference said that if Lesco did not ends unannounced load shedding, we would launch protest. He said that history’s worst load shedding was being witnessed in Kasur and its surrounding areas. Meanwhile, representatives of social circles and civil society members staged a demonstration outside the press club and chanted slogans against loadshedding.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man axed to death his wife over a domestic dispute at Kando Rangar village. Accused Dildar quarreled with his wife Najma Bibi over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly axed her to death. Police have registered a case.

LANDLORD ABDUCTED: A landlord was abducted from Syedpur village. Some unidentified accused allegedly abducted Muhammad Yaseen, 60, a resident of Bhed Sodian village, and demanded Rs 10 million ransom for his release. Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, an accused abducted 19-year-old Sidra Bibi, daughter of Asad, from Theha Mustafabad.