Faisalabad master plan reviewed

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Saqib Manan said that the Faisalabad master plan 2021/41 should be comprehensive and flawless from all aspects so that maximum relief could be provided to the general public.

During a meeting, the commissioner reviewed the location of lands and revenue records within the scope of the proposed master plan and said that no stone should be left unturned in making the proposed Faisalabad master plan comprehensive in all respect.

He directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to get all necessary information from Metropolitan Corporation and other relevant departments and make it a part of the master plan. Stressing on intensification of departmental efforts, he said that the master plan had great importance for orderly and sustainable development which would provide a solid foundation for future planning in socio-economic, agricultural, industrial and urban development. FDA Chairman Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said that the government had focused on the master plan which was prerequisite for accelerating the pace of development and prosperity. He said that the proposed master plan would be introduced in the next few days and its final approval would be obtained from the government.

Earlier, FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem briefed the meeting and said that the 20-year master plan was in the final stages of preparation. He said that modern technology as well as all administrative and departmental resources were being utilised for its solid foundation. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Director Development Dr Naveed, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Municipal Planning Officer Mian Farooq, experts and others were also present in the meeting.

Body found: The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the limits of Khurrianwala police station.

Some passersby spotted the body of a 45-year-old man at a deserted place near the Social Security Hospital and informed the police. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.