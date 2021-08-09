Over 10,000 cops to be on duty in Peshawar during Muharram

PESHAWAR: Over 10,000 policemen will perform duty in the provincial capital to ensure peaceful observance of the Ashura Muharram.

The capital city police officer Abbas Ahsan said all the arrangements have been completed while 10,000 cops will be deployed for the security during the Ashura. He said that search operations had been accelerated across Peshawar ahead of the Muharram so that no untoward incident happens. The official said the capital city police would set up a supreme command post while all the processions and gatherings would be monitored through video cameras. Apart from banning weapons display, the entry of Afghan refugees to the city has also been banned during the Ashura.

An official said that apart from alerting police in all the four parts of Peshawar, the traffic police have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the alternative roads after blocking some routes for the processions.

Police across the provincial capital have been directed to upgrade security, especially on entry and exit points. The cops were also directed to ensure wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets in the wake of recent attacks on the force.