Alleged killer, others arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: The district police have arrested an alleged killer within 24 hours of the crime while another 47 persons, including seven proclaimed offenders were arrested in separate raids here on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Mardan police said that District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan formed an investigation team soon after the killing of 18-year-old Shahzeb and injuries to a passer-by Ihsanullah due to a family dispute at the Sheikh Maltoon Town.

The inquiry team arrested the alleged killer Ikram, a resident of Ghaladher.

Meanwhile, seven proclaimed offenders and four drug peddlers were arrested and eight pistols, one shotgun, one gun, one rifle and bullets were seized during search and strike operations in Saddar, Garhi Kapura, Jabar and Shergarh areas of Mardan district. More than 8kg charas and heroin were also recovered. Meanwhile, 36 suspects were arrested at nakabandis for further investigation.