15 arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 15 shopkeepers for decanting and selling petrol here.
A police spokesman said that Kashif, Majid, Ali Raza, Jaffar, Sajid, Fayyaz, Usman, Irfan, Afzal, Muaaz, Shakeel and Shahid of Ghulam Muhammadabad, Nawaz of Bismillah Chowk, Munqasim of Chak 126/RB and Ashir of Chak 132/RB were arrested.