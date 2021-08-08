 
August 8, 2021

15 arrested in Faisalabad

National

A
APP
August 8, 2021

FAISALABAD: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 15 shopkeepers for decanting and selling petrol here.

A police spokesman said that Kashif, Majid, Ali Raza, Jaffar, Sajid, Fayyaz, Usman, Irfan, Afzal, Muaaz, Shakeel and Shahid of Ghulam Muhammadabad, Nawaz of Bismillah Chowk, Munqasim of Chak 126/RB and Ashir of Chak 132/RB were arrested.

