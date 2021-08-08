Faisalabad reports 64 new corona cases

FAISALABAD: Sixty-four new cases of corona were reported here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,162 in the district and 1,794 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said that so far 20,696 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 622. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 64 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 28 at the DHQ Hospital, he said, adding that 300 patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 25,632 more people were vaccinated on Saturday. According to District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, till now 1,213,542 general public and healthcare workers had been administered corona vaccine at 37 designated centres and camps. He said that the process of vaccination of citizens was under way in the district. He said that 23,632 general public and 87 healthcare workers were vaccinated yesterday out of whom 23,602 general public were given the first dose and 2,030 were given the second dose.