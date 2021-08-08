Girl shot dead for resisting rape in Kasur village

KASUR: A girl was killed for resisting rape near Tilan village in Sarai Mughal police limits on Saturday. Accused Shakeel used to harass Saima, daughter of Hameed. On the day of the incident, accused Shakeel entered Saima’s house in the absence of her family and tried to rape her, but she resisted. It infuriated the accused and he shot her dead. The police have registered a case on the report of the victim’s father.

MAN KILLED: A man was killed over a minor issue near Ram Thaman village on Saturday. Ramzan and others had quarreled with Amin over a minor issue. On the day of the incident, Amin was returning home with his cattle when accused Ramzan, Mukhtar, Zubair and others beat him to death. Raja Jang police have registered a case on the report of Ali Muhammad, the father of the slain Amin.