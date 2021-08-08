52 accused of temple attack arrested: IG

LAHORE: Police registered three separate cases against the miscreants involved in the attack on the temple in Rahimyar Khan and arrested 52 persons, including the main accused.

While addressing a meeting here on Saturday, Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that immediate action was taken against the accused involved in the incident and three separate cases were registered under various sections, including terrorism.

He said the arrested accused were produced in an anti-terrorism court for identification parade and sent to jail on judicial remand while full legal action was being taken against the elements inciting the people. All expenses incurred on restoration and damage to the temple will be recovered from the accused, the IG added.