Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

Body to monitor SOPs in transport sectors

Peshawar

August 8, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday formed a Monitoring Committees at the district level to implement SOPs in the transport section.

A statement issued by the Home Department and Tribal Affairs said that the committee includes a representative of the relevant Additional Deputy Commissioner, Secretary RTA, DSP Traffic, and TMA.

