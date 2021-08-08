CM discusses partnership framework 2022-26 with WB officials

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, through a video link meeting with World Bank South Asia Regional Vice President Hartwig and Country Director Najy Benhassine discussed at a meeting on Friday the next partnership framer work-2022-2026 in different sectors.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chairperson P&D Shireen Narejo, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Colleges Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi and Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi. The World Bank regional vice president was assisted by his sector heads.

The CM said the next four-year partnership-2022-2024 with the World Bank would usher in new vistas of development and economic growth. “The people of Sindh appreciate the World Bank partnership with the provincial government in different sectors,” he said.