Two children burn to death in fire at Mianwali Colony shrine

Two minor children were burnt to death in a fire that erupted at the Langarkhana of a shrine in Mianwali Colony on Saturday.

According to police, the tragic incident took place at the Sikandaria shrine located on Ghausia Road, New Mianwali Colony, within the limits of the Pirabad police station. Upon receiving the information, police, rescue workers and firefighters reached the site and participated in the rescue work. The firefighters retrieved the bodies of two minor children, which were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The minors were later identified as four-year-old Hussain, son of Amir, and five-year-old Syed Muhammad Shah, son of Syed Salam Shah.

According to SHO Waseem Qureshi, the fire erupted at the small shrine when the parents of the victims had left the children at the Langarkhana while they had gone for prayers.

The fire erupted due to wood placed at the Langarkhana and was caught by wooden furniture placed there.

According to a witness, the children had a matchbox and they lit a match which caused fire in the wood and wooden furniture. Further investigations were under way.

Labourers electrocuted

Separately, two young men were electrocuted to death while working at a house in Baldia Town.

The victims were labourers who were identified as 15-year-old Hasnain and Tanvir, 22.

Police said Tanvir was first electrocuted and his companion died when he tried to save him. Both the victims belonged to Shujaabad.