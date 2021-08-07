Siraj urges govt to bid farewell to IMF for economic turnaround

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns over the dismal economic condition of the country and urged the government to bid farewell to International Monetary Fund or the country’s economy could not improve. Criticizing the government while addressing the business community in Rawalpindi, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government failed to streamline the economy and the prime minister’s claims to eradicate inflation and unemployment remained an elusive dream. He added that the government was obliged to toe the line of IMF and World Bank while making economic policy due to fragile economy of the country. Earlier, while addressing members of Rawalpindi Bar Association, he said that the concept of rule of law is yet to prevail in the country as powerful people have hardly been held accountable for their corruption and malpractices while poor languish in prisons for committing minor mistakes. He said, “The lawyers community must play their role for the supremacy of law and provision of speedy justice to the masses.” As many as 52,000 cases in upper courts and around three million cases in lower courts have been pending. Besides, 1,000 vacancies have to be filled in high courts of the country, the Ameer of JI said, adding that the judges were burdened with massive work load and in the prevailing scenario, it was almost impossible for them to offset the burden. He asserted that there was a dire need to bring an improvement in judicial infrastructure by filling the vacant posts as the incumbent and past governments did nothing to cope with the crisis.