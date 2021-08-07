Dacoit killed, cop injured in Kasur police encounter

KASUR: A dacoit was killed while a policeman sustained injuries in a police encounter on Friday. Reportedly, A-Division police arrested accused Bilal of Nizampura and Shahnawaz of Gohar Jagir.

After interrogating the arrested accused, the police conducted raids at various places to nab the remaining members of the gang.

Later, the police also arrested Saeed, a resident of Kasur, third member of the gang. The police raided Raiwind area of Lahore to arrest the fourth member of the gang. During the police raid, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at the police party and injured Elite Force official Nasrullah Shah. A member of the gang identified as Ali Izad of Lahore was also killed during the encounter. The gang members, including the slain dacoit, were involved in more than 40 crimes reported in different police stations in Kasur and Lahore districts.