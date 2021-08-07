FM Qureshi, Lord Hussain discuss Kashmir issue

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: UK lawmaker Lord Qurban Hussain met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday and discussed diplomatic efforts of British MPs and international forums in highlighting the human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Lord Hussain, who along with Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain, discussed matters of mutual interest when they called on the foreign minister.

Qureshi lauded Lord Hussain for raising the IIOJK issue in the British parliament and for speaking out against atrocities perpetrated against the oppressed Kashmiris. He congratulated Raja Najabat for holding a successful webinar on the situation in IIOJK.

The foreign minister said Kashmiris around the world had categorically rejected the unilateral and unconstitutional measures taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019. He mentioned that all the minorities in India were insecure due to India’s Hindutva policies, and said the nefarious conspiracies to alter the demography of Kashmir had been exposed.

He said protests were held on Thursday all over Pakistan in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and against India’s unilateral measures. Qureshi said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all countries of the region, including India. Peace in the region, he said, could not be established without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He called upon India to withdraw its unilateral measures taken in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Referring to a recent letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council, the foreign minister said Pakistan would continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.