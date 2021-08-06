Tourists going to Kumrat, Kalam looted

CHAKDARA: Tourists going to the scenic spots were looted at gunpoint at two different places in Malakand division on Thursday.

Sources said that several dacoits wearing force caps stopped a coaster van at Osakai on Dir-Chitral road and looted the tourists at gunpoint. The dacoits, they said, snatched precious mobile phones, watches, cash, ATM cards and other valuables from the tourists.

The tourists were students from different educational institutions across the country, who were on way to Kumrat, a scenic valley in Upper Dir district. The dacoits fled the scene after committing the crime.

The dacoits in a similar fashion also looted tourists at gunpoint in the limits of Malakand Police Station. The sources said that tourists were going to Kalam in Swat district when the armed dacoits stopped a coaster van and looted them.

Meanwhile, the Ouch police soon after the incident rushed to spot and took the visiting students to the police station. They were provided breakfast and assured that they would be given expenses and taken to the Kumrat Valley safely.