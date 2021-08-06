Mother of Jamaat Islami’s deputy information secretary, Chaudhry Farhan Shaukat Hanjra, died of cardiac arrest here Thursday after a brief illness. Her funeral prayers were offered in Chishtia Park and led by JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha. It was participated by top JI leaders, workers, notables and family members. Later, her body was taken to her ancestral place in Narang Mandi for burial.