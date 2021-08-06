 
close
Fri Aug 06, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 6, 2021

Obituary

Lahore

 
August 6, 2021

Mother of Jamaat Islami’s deputy information secretary, Chaudhry Farhan Shaukat Hanjra, died of cardiac arrest here Thursday after a brief illness. Her funeral prayers were offered in Chishtia Park and led by JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha. It was participated by top JI leaders, workers, notables and family members. Later, her body was taken to her ancestral place in Narang Mandi for burial.

Latest News

More From Lahore