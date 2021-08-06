DC Lahore leads Kashmir Day walk

LAHORE:District administration Lahore organised a walk from DC Office Lahore on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day here on Thursday.

The walk was led by DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz and a large number of DC office employees including Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners and general public participated in it. Participants in the walk held placards and banners with slogans in favour of the Kashmiri brothers. “Kashmir Exploitation Day is a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren,” DC Lahore said adding the Kashmiris will not be left alone under any circumstances as Pakistanis stand with them on every front.

YMCA: A ceremony was organised by Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Lahore, in connection with Pakistani’s Independence Day celebrations and to observe Kashmir Exploitation Day in solidarity with people of Indian Illegally-Occupied Kashmir. A large number of YMCA students, teachers and members participated in the event. The chief guest of the occasion was Lahore Cathedral Dean Rev Shahid Mehraj. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, Prof Abdia Elevin, YMCA General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Zara Kamran, Haroon Rehmat and other personalities from different walks of life participated in the event. Veteran artiste Sajjad Taffu and his band presented national and freedom struggle songs to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.