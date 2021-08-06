 
Fri Aug 06, 2021
Cash, valuables taken away

LAHOREL:Hundreds of thousands of rupees, jewellery, mobile phones, motorcycles and vehicles were snatched from the citizens in several incidents of theft and robbery in the provincial capital. Dacoites looted Rs 4Rs 55,000 in cash and fled. Cash, gold jewellery and other items worth Rs 320,000 from a house of a man, Anwar, were looted. In Gujjarpura, robbers looted Rs260,000 in cash, gold jewellery and other items from a house of a person, Hameed.

