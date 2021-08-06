 
Fri Aug 06, 2021
August 6, 2021

Action against LPG illegal sale ordered

Lahore

 
August 6, 2021

LAHORE:DIG Operations Sajid Kayani has said that the lives of people in the residential areas cannot be endangered so the police officers should continue crackdown on illegal sale of substandard cylinders and LPG. The DIG Operations said that Lahore Police Operations Wing was carrying out operations against illegal sale of gas in densely-populated areas on a daily basis. Police registered 747 cases against illegal gas sellers in the current year.

