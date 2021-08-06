Action against LPG illegal sale ordered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:DIG Operations Sajid Kayani has said that the lives of people in the residential areas cannot be endangered so the police officers should continue crackdown on illegal sale of substandard cylinders and LPG. The DIG Operations said that Lahore Police Operations Wing was carrying out operations against illegal sale of gas in densely-populated areas on a daily basis. Police registered 747 cases against illegal gas sellers in the current year.