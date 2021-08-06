One dengue case reported in 24 hours, says secretary

LAHORE:Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam reviewed the current situation of dengue in the whole province on Thursday.

Sarah directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. In this regard, she appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places especially during monsoon season. During last 24 hours, only one case of dengue has been reported across the province. During this year, a total of 65 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of the province and out of all confirmed patients, 29 patients have been reported from Lahore.

In last 24 hours, 295,697 indoor and 64,163 locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 139 locations. In Lahore, 10,085 houses and 3,685 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 77 positive containers were destroyed.

In this regard, Secretary Sarah Aslam said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides corona epidemic. She urged the masses that do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places; as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding.