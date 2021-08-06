CCPO for making Muharram peaceful

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has expressed his determination to make Muharram peaceful with the cooperation of all sects and schools of thought. While presiding over the meeting of Divisional Peace Committee Model Town at Gulberg on Thursday, he said that there are more than six thousand majalis, meetings and processions in Lahore. Ensuring law and order and security of citizens is our common responsibility at these occasions, he said. In case of any disagreement, no one is allowed to take the law into his own hands, he warned. All members of Central Executive Peace Committee including Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jafari, Maulana Fasihuddin and others from Model Town Peace Committee attended the meeting. Meanwhile, a meeting of the District Peace Committee Lahore belonging to Shia community, Ulema, License holders of Majalis and Azadari processions was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Thursday.