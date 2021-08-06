Maira murder case: Accused’s DNA matches with crime evidence

LAHORE:A significant progress has been made in the Maira Zulfiqar murder case. According to police sources, the DNA of the nominated accused matched with the evidence found at the crime scene. According to the details, the DNA of the accused in the murder case of Maira Zulfiqar, a Belgian citizen of Pakistani origin, has matched with the samples found at the crime scene. According to police sources, the DNA samples of the three accused arrested in the case were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. According to police sources, the DNA samples of the main accused, Zahir Jadoon, matched with three different samples found at the crime scene.

injured: A 25-year old man was injured when the wall of an old house collapsed near Peeranwala Chowk, Wasanpura on Thursday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and treated the injured on the spot. The injured was identified as Amir, son of Sardar.

arrested: Mughalpura police arrested a man on charges of abusing a child and registered a case. A man named Dilshad allegedly molested a child in the Mughalpura area. DIG Operations Sajid Kayani took notice and ordered the police to arrest the accused immediately. The police arrested the accused Dilshad and registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim's father Shehzad.