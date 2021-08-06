Pakistan, Kashmir inseparable India given strong message, says CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an ambassador of the Kashmir cause and by showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the Hindu Modi government has been conveyed a strong message that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable. The international community should also give attention to resolving this issue, the chief minister added. The chief minister thanked the nation for fully observing Kashmir Exploitation Day and unitedly raising a strong voice for the Kashmir cause.

In a statement here on Thursday, the chief minister said that the Pakistani nation expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by organising various events to mark strong protest against illegal revocation of the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am also grateful to the religious minorities, he said adding that the nations exhibited strong commitment and passion to deal with challenges. The people of Pakistan have shown that the Kashmiris will never be left alone, he declared. The chief minister appreciated the PM saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an ambassador of the Kashmir cause and by showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the Modi government had been given a strong message that Pakistan and Kashmir were inseparable. The international community should also give attention to resolving this issue, the chief minister concluded.

REPORT: The chief minister sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of the ransacking of a temple in the Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan and directed them to hold an impartial investigation while taking legal action against the elements involved in it. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he stated. The State is duty-bound to fully protect the minorities' places of worship and they also enjoy equal rights, concluded the chief minister.