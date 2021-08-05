Judges’ salary made public

ISLAMABAD: On the directions of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah has made public the details of all perks and privileges provided to him and other judges.

The IHC registrar wrote a letter to the Law secretary on behalf of the IHC CJ and was told that the IHC CJ did not apply or receive any plot from any government scheme. “As per the June 2 order of the PIC, on an application of a citizen, the details of the perks and privileges of the IHC CJ and judges have been made public,” the secretary said.

The letter reads: “Perks and privileges always provided with a presidential order have now been made public on the IHC website.” The presidential order reads: “There shall be paid to the chief justice of a high court a salary of Rs 863,069 per month and to every other judge of a high court a salary of Rs 829,875 per month.”