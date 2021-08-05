 
close
BR
Bureau report
August 5, 2021

FIA arrests alleged fraudster

PESHAWAR: The FIA Cyber Crime Wing on Wednesday arrested an accused for internet fraud with customers.

An official said multiple complaints had been received regarding fraud through an advertisement of mobile phones published on OLX.com. The suspect used to provide fake receipts of mobile phones to the victims.

