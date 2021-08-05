FIA arrests alleged fraudster

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The FIA Cyber Crime Wing on Wednesday arrested an accused for internet fraud with customers.
An official said multiple complaints had been received regarding fraud through an advertisement of mobile phones published on OLX.com. The suspect used to provide fake receipts of mobile phones to the victims.