Transporter shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a known transporter in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Wednesday.
The police said that Ismail Niazi, 53, and his son Muddasir Niazi, 23, were going home in a car. They said that Ismail Niazi disembarked from the car to buy fruit near a private bus terminal on Dera-Bannu road when unidentified bike riders opened indiscriminate fire him, injuring him seriously.
He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Ismail Niazi was a known transporter and a contractor of the General Bus Stand in the city.
The relatives have registered a case on the report of his Muddasir Niazi against unidentified assailants.