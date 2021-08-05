International squash events in Lahore postponed

KARACHI: Two international squash events scheduled in Lahore this month have been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the Punjab government.

The Pakistan Independence Open and Punjab International Open were to be held in Lahore from August 10-20.

“We have to postpone these two international events meant for domestic players due to the lock-down,” said an official of Punjab Squash Association while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that new dates for the events would be taken in September.

It is pertinent to mention here that 15 under-19 players will take part in these two events.

The lockdown, imposed in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, will remain in force till August 31.