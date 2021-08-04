Siraj urges govt for introducing agri reforms

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has urged the government to bring in comprehensive agriculture reforms and empower the small farmers to boost country’s economy.

Addressing a meeting with the delegations of farmers’ representatives at Mansoora Tuesday, he said the inflation, unavailability of water, fake pesticides and costly inputs and agriculture technology were the major problems being faced by the growers that had been hampering the agricultural growth.

This government like its predecessors, he said, ignored the agriculture sector and only used magic of words to console the farming community. He said the farmers were not provided relief on per unit electricity rate for agriculture tube-wells despite their longstanding demands.

He said the government should allot state land on lease to educated young graduates and provide them interest-free loans to grow crops.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI failed to bring reforms in any sector in the last three years. School infrastructure, health sector were presenting a gloomy picture, no reforms were introduced in police sector and justice system, he added. He said the PTI government emerged as a representative of status quo.

He said the claims of the prime minster to bring looted money stashed in foreign banks back to country and strengthen the system of accountability proved pack of lies.

He said the prime minister made repeated rhetoric about mafias and corrupt system but he must inform the nation what his government did in past three years to check these menaces in the society.

He said the PTI befooled the masses in the name of making country Madina-state. He said the people must start struggle against the corrupt system and vote for sincere and capable people to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.

He said the PTI, the PMLN and the PPP were the sides of the same coin and they did nothing to provide relief to the masses during their respective tenures.