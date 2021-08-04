Siraj asks govt to bring agriculture reforms

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has urged the government to bring in comprehensive agriculture reforms and empower the small farmers to boost country’s economy. Addressing a meeting with the delegations of farmers’ representatives at Mansoora Tuesday, he said the inflation, unavailability of water, fake pesticides and costly inputs and agriculture technology were the major problems being faced by the growers that had been hampering the agricultural growth. This government like its predecessors, he said, ignored the agriculture sector and only used magic of words to console the farming community. He said the farmers were not provided relief on per unit electricity rate for agriculture tube-wells despite their longstanding demands.