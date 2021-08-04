Palestinian, Kashmir cause: PM calls for solidarity among Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for solidarity among Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinian and Kashmir causes and stressed the imperative to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC.

The prime minster said disputes like Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir are among the root causes of disaffection in the Muslim and Arab world. He called on Muslim countries to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia, evident in different parts of the world. He expressed these views during a meeting with an Arab Parliament delegation headed by its President Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi. The prime minister welcomed the delegation. While mentioning the historic bonds between the peoples of the Arab world and Pakistan, he emphasized the importance attached by Pakistan to peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East region.

The president of the Arab Parliament thanked the prime minister for receiving the delegation. He appreciated the role Pakistan has played in support of the Muslim causes, including Palestine. He called for a unanimous approach to deal with regional and global challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah.