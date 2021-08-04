KP mulling special uplift package for Malakand division

PESHAWAR: The KP government will unveil a special development package for less developed-areas of the Malakand division, including Sharmingal and Lal Qilla, and has directed the Planning and Development Department to come up with a workable plan within a month for that.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Provincial Task Force chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday, said an official handout.Acting Chief Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt- General Nauman Mahmood, and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation, administrative matters, progress made so far on developmental projects in Malakand division.

It discussed public issues of urgent nature in the discussion, and decided to devise a workable and feasible strategy to get those issues resolved on priority basis.

The forum was informed that work on various schemes worth Rs. 950 million was in progress for poverty alleviation by providing employment opportunities to the people in the Malakand division.

Various projects worth Rs 8675 million have been reflected in the annual development programme for providing improved civic facilities to the people of the Malakand division.

The forum was told that schemes worth Rs 1711 million have been approved for rural development and capacity building of civil administration in the division.

The work on seven mega hydel power projects was in progress which would be completed with a total estimated cost of Rs. 57 billion, the participants of the meeting were told.

Issues and disputes related to land ownership and boundaries in Malakand division were also identified in the meeting.

The chief minister directed the Revenue Department to work out all the possible options including setting up an independent commission to resolve such issues on a sustainable basis.

The forum was told that a project had been approved for land settlement in Dir and Kalam, adding the work on the project would be launched soon.

It was stated that work on land settlement in Chitral was in full swing and would be completed by September this year.

The forum underlined the need to take stern action against the illegal cutting of trees in the division and directed the relevant officials to take necessary steps for that.The forum was informed that firefighting force was being established to minimize the losses of forests and wildlife in case of fire in the forest.

Public issues related to electricity in the division were highlighted in the meeting and the chief minister said the matter had been taken up with the prime minister.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed report on the issues of road infrastructure under National Highway Authority in Malakand division so that the matter could be taken up at the federal level.

The chief minister said a financial assistance programme for the heirs of mineworkers was under consideration and directed the Minerals Department to come up with workable proposals in this regard.

The forum decided to constitute a committee to absorb the Malakand levies into the regular police force.