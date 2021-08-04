Senior hockey players have till October to improve fitness

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) says the senior players who were not given central contracts will get them if they improve their fitness in three months.

Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior, goalkeeper Amjad Ali, midfielder Azfar Yaqoob, midfielder Rana Sohail and forward Rana Waheed were not considered for the contracts because of their below-par fitness. It has raised doubts about whether they are going to be part of the national team in the next international tournament.

Pakistan are to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in October in Bangladesh.

Sources connected to the national selection committee said that a nutrition and physical training programme has been given to those players who failed to meet the target of fitness level.

Sources said these players would be part of Pakistan team’s training and preparation as they were in the pool of 32 players who were called for the fitness test.

The sources in the PHF said they hoped that before the selection, these players would get vital international level of fitness.

The sources said that when after one month, the fitness level of contracted players was conducted, the players who missed out could appear in the physical fitness test.

But in case of not attaining the required level of fitness in the second and third attempt or allocated three months’ time, they would be eligible for neither the central contract nor selection in the team, sources said.

The sources in the PHF said that team management and physical trainer would help these senior players to get fit before the selection process in October.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Pakistan senior hockey team’s training camp would be planned after the tenth of Muharram. Till then, the players have been directed to follow the physical training programme given by PHF.