‘Save Railways’ movement to start from August 7

Rawalpindi:The Pakistan Railways Employees (Prem) on Monday announced to start a countrywide protest move to resist privatisation. This was stated by central chairman of Prem, Ziauddin Ansari and central President Muhammad Anwar while addressing a press conference here.
Divisional President for Rawalpindi, Dr. Ishtiaq Irfan was also present on the occasion. They announced the first workers' convention at Rawalpindi Railway Station on August 7 to kick start the 'Save Railway' movement. The Prem leadership observed that Pakistan Railways serve as a source of logistics for the Pakistan Army and could also be made a profitable organisation through freight and passenger service. But they said the government was bent upon its privatisation.