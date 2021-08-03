 
close
Tue Aug 03, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 3, 2021

‘Save Railways’ movement to start from August 7

Islamabad

 
August 3, 2021

Rawalpindi:The Pakistan Railways Employees (Prem) on Monday announced to start a countrywide protest move to resist privatisation. This was stated by central chairman of Prem, Ziauddin Ansari and central President Muhammad Anwar while addressing a press conference here.

Divisional President for Rawalpindi, Dr. Ishtiaq Irfan was also present on the occasion. They announced the first workers' convention at Rawalpindi Railway Station on August 7 to kick start the 'Save Railway' movement. The Prem leadership observed that Pakistan Railways serve as a source of logistics for the Pakistan Army and could also be made a profitable organisation through freight and passenger service. But they said the government was bent upon its privatisation.

Latest News