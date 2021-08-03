Amin, Saudi envoy discuss plantation

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ministry of Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki in his office here on Monday.

The two discussed the matters of mutual interest, especially cooperation for environmental protection. The PM's aide appreciated the Saudi Green Initiative for protecting the nature and planet and highlighted the Clean and Green Pakistan programme for investing in nature-based solutions to address climate change impacts in the country.

He said under the 10 Billion-Tree Tsunami project, Pakistan planted one billion trees from 2014 to 2018, while plantation is under way. The Saudi envoy appreciated Pakistan's efforts for afforestation and protection of the environmentally-sensitive and biodiversity-rich wildlife areas and said his country wanted to replicate them on its own soil.