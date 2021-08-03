9th class admission schedule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the schedule for admission in Class 9th. According to the schedule, students can get admission in the institutions without late fee until September 15. A BISE spokesperson said admission fee for students of government institutions was waived but these candidates would have to pay a processing fee amounting to Rs395. While enrolment returns can be submitted from September 16 to September 30 with a penalty of Rs500 per student. Admission of such students was as per the proposed schedule but enrolment could neither be done online nor hardcopy be submitted in the board.