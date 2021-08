Ex-SSP’s remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad until September 8, an accused of assets beyond means.

The NAB has accused a former police officer of accumulating wealth worth millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008. Junaid is also facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered then Secretary Interior to arrest the police officer in cybercrime and two other cases. Junaid at that time was serving as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG).