Tue Aug 03, 2021
August 3, 2021

Pervaiz condoles with Basharat

Lahore

 
August 3, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi Monday visited the residence of Law Minister Raja Basharat and offered condolences on the demise of his mother-in-law. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said, “May Allah grant her a high position in paradise and grant the family strength to bear this loss with patience and courage.

