Pervaiz condoles with Basharat

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi Monday visited the residence of Law Minister Raja Basharat and offered condolences on the demise of his mother-in-law. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said, “May Allah grant her a high position in paradise and grant the family strength to bear this loss with patience and courage.