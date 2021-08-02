53 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 53 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,157 in the district and 1,096 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector health outlets during the last 24 hours. He said so far 20,605 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 369.

He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 45 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 24 at DHQ hospital. Moreover 157 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED RS 85,000 FOR OVERCHARGING: Price control magistrates Sunday imposed Rs 85,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers for overcharging.

The magistrates conducted 796 inspections in different markets to check the prices of goods, checked the sale of food items at fixed prices and imposed fines on profiteers.

DC inaugurates monsoon tree plantation drive: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road on Sunday. On the occasion, he said trees are the beauty of nature and they combat pollution and smog. He said trees were being planted in vacant places of offices and educational institutions.

He asked the students to participate in the plantation campaign and plant more and more saplings. The DC said all possible steps were underway to make the Prime Minister's Ten Billion Tree project a success and during this year 0.6 million plants would be planted. He asked officers of the forest department to make effective arrangements for their maintenance and development by planting different types of tall plants on the available lands.

POLIO VACCINATION DRIVE STARTS TODAY: As many as 1.327 million children upto age of five years would be administered polio vaccine during the five day campaign started from today (Monday).

During the campaign 3,549 teams would perform duty till August 6. Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said all necessary arrangements had been finalised in this regard. The DC directed all relevant departments to perform their duty vigilantly so that 100 per cent targets should be achieved. He said all arrangements and implementation should be done according to micro-plan so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore, awareness of parents would continue during the campaign. He said all arrangements have been finalised in tehsil level also and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said he himself would monitor the drive.