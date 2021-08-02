Gamblers held, firecrackers seized in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested four gamblers while more than 500 explosive firecrackers were recovered in another raid in the district on Sunday.

The city cops arrested Kamran, Waqas, Naveed, residents of Kas Koroona, and Arshad, resident of Shamsi Road.

The police also recovered Rs5890 cash and prize bonds, which were being used for gambling.

Meanwhile, the cops from Hoti Police Station arrested one Shahid Anwar and recovered 540 heavy crackers. The cops registered both cases of gambling and firecrackers.