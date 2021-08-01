Multan burn centre hit by gas load shedding

MULTAN: The Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre is facing problems due to the gas load shedding.

The centre located near Nishtar Health University faced an unwanted situation when its cooling system went dysfunctional due to gas loadshedding. The gas supply helps the hospital cooling system to produce liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO2), which are extremely effective cooling agents.

The PIMBC officials said that the cooling system had stopped working, upsetting the patients. The gas load shedding had become a routine, they added. Hospital spokesperson Dr Bilal Saeed said that the SNGPL had so far taken no action despite registration of complaints. The PIMBC biomedical engineer said that the hospital was facing four hours gas load shedding daily.