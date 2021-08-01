Would form govt in Sindh after GB, AJK: ministers

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form government in Sindh after next general elections in 2023.

Talking to media persons here, he said the PTI had won the AJK elections with an overwhelming majority and it’s going to form a government there. He said the PTI already had its governments in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

Shaikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce the names of the Prime Minister and cabinet members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term, adding that the party was gaining more strength day by day.

The minister said Pakistan had a long and strong relationship with China and no world power could create misunderstanding between the two countries. He said the Pakistani nation is committed to relations with China as it is a time-tested and trusted friend of Pakistan.

“Some world powers are trying to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, but the CPEC route would be completed at all costs,” he added.

To another question he said, the taxi drivers, who were detained in the case of daughter of Afghan ambassador, had been released as they were innocent and not involved in any kidnapping case. There was no evidence against them, he added.

To a question, the minister said, the lockdown decision of the Sindh government would not benefit it. He said the Sindh government should impose a smart lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus as it had produced desired results. He said the world had also appreciated the smart lockdown concept of Imran Khan. He urged the citizens to follow the instructions of the health authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked voters for supporting the PTI candidates in the recently held election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Sialkot by-poll, and said the PTI was going to form a government in Azad Kashmir after GB.

Qureshi said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif remained alienated during the Sialkot by-election. He said if Mian Nawaz Sharif had recovered from his ailment, he should return to Pakistan. He said the PML-N had been divided into different opinions over Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

The veteran politician said the PTI had lobbied in Sindh and told voters that the PTI was a substitute to the PPP which had largely disappointed masses in Sindh. He claimed that Sindh would be the future nucleus of the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while accusing the federal government for rigging in the AJK polls said that money worked in AJK elections, and the PTI businessmen and ministers distributed money.

While addressing a press conference, the PPP chairman said poll rigging and violence on election day damaged Pakistan and Kashmir cause, and that was the reason the PPP wanted free, fair and transparent elections.

Bilawal said Indian Prime Minister Modi was taking political revenge in Occupied Kashmir and Imran Khan also took political revenge in AJK.

“We have faced political revenge before. We will bring to light the violence that took place in Kashmir,” he said.

Bilawal said the hatred and resentment of the common man against the present government is evident to everyone.

To a question, Bilawal said the PML-N’s narrative is not clear and it seems that the PML-N is confused, while the PPP policy is very clear, as all the opposition parties can overthrow the federal and Punjab governments in a democratic and parliamentary manner, but other opposition parties have no policy. Bilawal said efforts have to be made to get rid of incompetent, illegitimate government.

To another question, the PPP chairman warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers will be responsible if the corona situation deteriorates like that in India. He said the federal government was politicising all the issues including that of corona.

Reacting to Bilawal’s statement, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib asked him to share with the Election Commission and relevant bodies, if he had any evidence of poll fraud.

“The politics of using money in elections was introduced by Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. They made a lot more money after coming to power than they spent before every election. This time there was a loss-making deal. If you have set a record in corruption, money laundering and fake accounts, then you are Abu Zardari,” he said.

Farrukh Habib said that after the defeat in Azad Kashmir, Bilawal seems to have lost his temper.